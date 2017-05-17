Fort Collins Man Arrested for Sex Off...

Fort Collins Man Arrested for Sex Offenses Against Juveniles

Fort Collins Police are looking for anyone who may have been victimized by a man accused of sexual exploitation of juveniles. The parents of a teen victim initially contacted Fort Collins Police after they discovered concerning messages between 49-year-old Scot Lee Stockwell and their teenager.

