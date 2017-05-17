Firestone-area lawmakers plan 'energy summits' to address oil, gas pipeline safety
A home explosion in Firestone Monday, April 17, 2017, killed two and sent two people to the hospital. State Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, and Rep. Lori Saine, R-Firestone, are initiating a set of summer "energy summits to address oil and gas pipeline safety," Marble announced in a news release this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Healing Power Massage
|10 hr
|Jspin
|1
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May 2
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|May 2
|M3GMermaid
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr '17
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr '17
|Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC