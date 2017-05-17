Firestone-area lawmakers plan 'energy...

Firestone-area lawmakers plan 'energy summits' to address oil, gas pipeline safety

Monday May 15 Read more: Daily Camera

A home explosion in Firestone Monday, April 17, 2017, killed two and sent two people to the hospital. State Sen. Vicki Marble, R-Fort Collins, and Rep. Lori Saine, R-Firestone, are initiating a set of summer "energy summits to address oil and gas pipeline safety," Marble announced in a news release this morning.

