Descendents bring coffee-fuelled tour...

Descendents bring coffee-fuelled tour to Union Hall on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

It can't be helped that any conversation with Bill Stevenson of punk legends Descendents will devolve into a conversation on coffee. That's part of the lore of the band, which started back in 1977 as a couple of California teens strumming on acoustic guitars before they wrangled a rhythm section, with neighbourhood kid Stevenson joining on drums as a 15-year-old a year later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais... May 2 TurboTenant 1
Theft of a Knight May 2 M3GMermaid 1
News Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns Apr 26 KenJames 2
News Fort Collins police chief announces resignation Apr 19 EyesAndEars 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Apr 15 Emily 52
News Police investigate after officer throws woman t... Apr 11 Charles 1
Relocating to Fort Collins, CO Apr 11 Charles 2
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC