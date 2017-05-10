Colorado Cannabis Retail Giant Openin...

Colorado Cannabis Retail Giant Opening New Location in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins will soon have a new cannabis dispensary on North College avenue. Colorado cannabis retail giant, Green Solution will be making its way to northern Colorado in time for summer! The Green Solution will have online ordering, a loyalty club for customers and more.

