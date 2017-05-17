Bike Share Upgraded to Streamline & S...

Bike Share Upgraded to Streamline & Simplify Rider Experience

The upgrade includes a new mobile app and locking system that lets riders rent and ride bikes at the touch of a button on their phones. A sleek new interface on the mobile app streamlines the process of creating a new account and offers easy access to rider support, while new mapping technology provides point-by-point directions to the nearest docking station.

