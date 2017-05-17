Bike Share Upgraded to Streamline & Simplify Rider Experience
The upgrade includes a new mobile app and locking system that lets riders rent and ride bikes at the touch of a button on their phones. A sleek new interface on the mobile app streamlines the process of creating a new account and offers easy access to rider support, while new mapping technology provides point-by-point directions to the nearest docking station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Healing Power Massage
|4 hr
|Jspin
|1
|Fort Collins Tech/Software Startup Company Rais...
|May 2
|TurboTenant
|1
|Theft of a Knight
|May 2
|M3GMermaid
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr '17
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr '17
|Charles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC