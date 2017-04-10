Will Coffman Drop the Lawsuit Against...

Will Coffman Drop the Lawsuit Against Boulder's Fracking Moratorium?

As Boulder County prepares to end its moratorium on fracking, its officials are wondering why a two-month-old lawsuit against the moratorium filed by the Colorado Attorney General is still in the works. The suit is the last in a line of legal challenges to Boulder County's temporary ban on new oil and gas development permits, which has been extended three times since Colorado's Supreme Court struck down several Front Range fracking bans last May. Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman filed the latest suit on February 14, 2017, seeking a court-ordered removal of the temporary fracking ban.

