Warrant Issued for Islamic Center Vandal Upon Failing to Appear in Court

A warrant was issued for 35-year-old Joseph Giaquinto on Tuesday, upon failing to appear in court for a case regarding his involvement in vandalizing the Islamic Center of Fort Collins last week. Giaquinto was originally released from the Larimer County Jail on a $7,500 bond, however, as a result of not showing up to his hearing, this bond has now been forfeited.

