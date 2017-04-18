TurboTenant Finds $1.5M
Fort Collins, Colorado-based TurboTenant , which develops cloud-based, rental property management software, has raised $1.5M in a growth equity funding, the company disclosed today. The funding came from FrontRange Capital Partners.
