Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall Coming to Fort Collins in May
The traveling Vietnam War memorial wall is returning to Fort Collins in May. Welcome Home: A Salute to Our Vietnam War Veterans events will be held May 24-29, 2017, with the official ceremony held on Sunday, May 28, 2017. All events will be held at the Veterans Plaza located in the Spring Canyon Community Park, Fort Collins, Colorado.
