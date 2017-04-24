Over Easy is just one part of a big breakfast family

Now in its fifth year, this Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group-owned "daytime eatery" has expanded to five locations, including a recent Powers and Dublin branch, as well as two same-menu-different-name Urban Egg spots in Highlands Ranch and Fort Collins, with a third due to open on Denver's East Belleview Avenue this year. Downtown, we stop by for a cappuccino , made from fair-trade Barista espresso beans.

