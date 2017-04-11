One motorcyclist dead, another seriously injured in Fort Collins crash
One motorcyclist died and another was injured in Fort Collins Monday evening when a sports utility vehicle made a left turn in front of them, police said Tuesday. The crash happened at about 7:24 p.m. when a Chevrolet Tahoe driving north on South College Avenue attempted to turn left onto Swallow Road and drove into the path of the two motorcyclists riding south on South College Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|3 hr
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|14 hr
|Charles
|2
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Apr 8
|Just depends I guess
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 27
|starrzlynn
|49
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Mar 26
|everettsmom
|2
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Landlord
|50
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC