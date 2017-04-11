One motorcyclist dead, another seriously injured in Fort Collins crash

One motorcyclist died and another was injured in Fort Collins Monday evening when a sports utility vehicle made a left turn in front of them, police said Tuesday. The crash happened at about 7:24 p.m. when a Chevrolet Tahoe driving north on South College Avenue attempted to turn left onto Swallow Road and drove into the path of the two motorcyclists riding south on South College Avenue.

