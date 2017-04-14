Officer In Viral 'Takedown' Video Placed On Administrative Leave A police officer in Fort Collins who is seen in a video that went viral throwing a woman to the ground outside a bar has been placed on administrative leave by his department. New Colorado Law Grants In-State Tuition For Olympians Training Here Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday signed a bill into law that would allow some of the USA's best athletes to get in-state tuition at Colorado colleges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.