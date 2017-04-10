Odell Brewing Plans Huge Taproom and ...

Odell Brewing Plans Huge Taproom and Brewhouse in RiNo

With a thundering noise that will strike fear into the hearts of small beer makers in the River North neighborhood, Fort Collins-based Odell Brewing, the state's third largest independent craft brewery, will take a King Kong-sized step into Denver next year, opening a huge, two-story taproom and pilot brewery at 30th and Larimer streets. Located inside a one hundred-year-old building, the 4,000-square-foot taproom will include a ten-barrel brewhouse, two bars with fifteen Odell tap handles, an outdoor patio with two fire pits, a live music stage and a rooftop patio.

