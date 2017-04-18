News Release from Treasury
Larimer County Treasurer Irene Josey reminds county property owners of the Monday, May 1st deadline for paying their property taxes. This deadline is for those taxpayers who do not have a mortgage company that pays their property taxes and choose to pay their taxes in one payment as opposed to two half payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Larimer County Subscriptions.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 18
|Moishey Levy
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Apr 8
|Just depends I guess
|2
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Mar 26
|everettsmom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC