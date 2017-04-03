My Team and I are Here to Help You

My Team and I are Here to Help You

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Old Lyons Recorder

Dear Friends: Last month, over 1,800 fellow community members attended my town halls in Fort Collins and Broomfield to share their view and participate in the political process. I am amazed and inspired by the uptick in civic engagement that is emerging across the country as demonstrated in these record-breaking town halls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Old Lyons Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud 14 hr Just depends I guess 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Mar 27 starrzlynn 49
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Mar 26 everettsmom 2
Relocating to Fort Collins, CO Mar 26 everettsmom 1
Journey Homes (Nov '14) Mar 18 Lula 4
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar '17 Landlord 50
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,160,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC