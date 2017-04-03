Marion Yokem | 81 | Wellington, CO.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Marion Yokem of Fort Collins, Colorado, to be held from Noon - 2 p.m. at the Crossroads Center 125 W. Jefferson Street on April 29. Catered lunch served by Courtyard Cafe. All friends, relatives and classmates welcome.
