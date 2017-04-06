MariJ completes phase one of its USDA...

MariJ completes phase one of its USDA organic processing and Canna-Cures rolls out its first product line, Dahlia's Botanicals FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 06, 2017 -- MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Canna-Cures Research & Development Center wholly owned subsidiary of Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. , an emerging cannabis company focused on the development of new and proprietary medicinal products for patients, USDA certified organic mobile processing and handling solutions for its customers, and technology solutions for the expanding physician market, is pleased to announce it has successfully completed phase one of its USDA certified organic processing for Blue Circle Development and organic farm near Ft. Collins, Colorado.

