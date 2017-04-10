Man Arrested After Fire Burns Shed in North Fort Collins
A transient was arrested after a fire burned a shed in North Fort Collins yesterday morning. PFA firefighters and Larimer County Sheriff Deputies responded to the structure fire in the 600 block of West Willox Lane at 6:30 a.m. It was brought under control at 7:14 a.m. Willian Ray Hannah was living in a shed on the property.
