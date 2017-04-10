LCSO arrests two after high-speed chase, search near Wellington
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies made two arrests Monday after a four-hour pursuit and search following a chase on northbound Interstate 25 that exceeded speeds of 104 miles per hour, an LCSO press release said.
