Injured bicyclist in Lory State Park rescued, flown to hospital
A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Lory State Park and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Another park user found the injured 46-year-old man and notified park rangers, who called 911 about 5:30 p.m., according to the Poudre Fire Authority.
