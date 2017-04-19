Injured bicyclist in Lory State Park ...

Injured bicyclist in Lory State Park rescued, flown to hospital

A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Lory State Park and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Another park user found the injured 46-year-old man and notified park rangers, who called 911 about 5:30 p.m., according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

