Help Identify Horsetooth Bathroom's 'Man Bun' Vandal
Bathroom graffiti has been a problem at Horsetooth Reservoir for years, but Fort Collins residents are fed up with more than just vandalism: the suspect's 'man bun' Larimer County Natural Resources shared the Facebook post below asking for help in identifying this vandalism suspect. What's got people more fired up than the misdemeanor crime though well, we'll let you read the comments for yourself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
