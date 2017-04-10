Harbor 360 Hotel Announces New Genera...

Harbor 360 Hotel Announces New General Manager

Harbor 360 Hotel and Major Marine Tours are pleased to announce the promotion of Kyle Nuckols to General Manager of the Seward Harbor 360 Hotel. Kyle joined the Major Marine Tours and Harbor 360 Hotel team in August 2015.

