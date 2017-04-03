Fort Collins woman found dead in car ...

Fort Collins woman found dead in car outside Longmont's north Walmart

Cmdr. Joel Post said an officer was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to the pharmacy entrance at the north end of the parking lot at 2514 Main St., where a woman in her 30s was found dead in a 1996 Honda sedan.

