Fort Collins woman found dead in car outside Longmont's north Walmart
Cmdr. Joel Post said an officer was dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to the pharmacy entrance at the north end of the parking lot at 2514 Main St., where a woman in her 30s was found dead in a 1996 Honda sedan. Post said the woman was reported missing out of Fort Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 27
|starrzlynn
|49
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Mar 26
|everettsmom
|2
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Mar 26
|everettsmom
|1
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC