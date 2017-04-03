Fort Collins Singer Featured on Smurf...

Fort Collins Singer Featured on Smurfs Movie Soundtrack

Shaley Scott, a Fort Collins recording artist, spent her weekend walking the 'blue carpet' in L.A., and is now credited next to names like Meghan Trainor, KT Tunstall and more on the Smurfs: The Lost Village The latest Smurfs movie, in theaters this Friday , features the song 'You Will Always Find Me in Your Heart.' It was composed by Christopher Lennertz and KT Tunstall, and performed by Fort Collins' own, Shaley Scott .

