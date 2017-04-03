Fort Collins Police Seek Information Regarding Masonic Temple Vandalism
The Fort Collins Police are seeking the community's help in determining who is responsible for vandalizing the Masonic Temple, located at 225 Oak Street in Old Town. Dispatchers received a call around 12:10 p.m. on Monday, April 3, regarding spray paint that was found on both the steps and pillars of the Masonic Temple.
