Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
There are 1 comment on the ReporterHerald.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns. In it, ReporterHerald.com reports that:
The resignation will go into effect May 12, a news release from city of Fort Collins public relations coordinator Emily Wilmsen said.
#1 9 hrs ago
The chief was going to be fired once the 500G figure was approved on the girl pile driver by one of his goons and the Fort Collins public had enough. Now the bozo can catch his bogus disability retirement (90% of all cops get the bogus disability) clean, and go "oh time to be with my family" line of garbage to hide the fact the city council/mayor would want him out. 500 thousand is my guess.
