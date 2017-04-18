Fort Collins police chief announces r...

Fort Collins police chief announces resignation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

Fire Weather Warning issued April 18 at 3:28AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued April 18 at 3:28AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The chief of the Fort Collins Police department is stepping down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns 4 hr Moishey Levy 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Apr 15 Emily 52
News Police investigate after officer throws woman t... Apr 11 Charles 1
Relocating to Fort Collins, CO Apr 11 Charles 2
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud Apr 8 Just depends I guess 2
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Mar 26 everettsmom 2
Journey Homes (Nov '14) Mar '17 Lula 4
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC