Former Army medic charged in Colorado mosque vandalism case

This photo provided Tuesday, March 28, 2017, by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office shows mosque vandalism suspect Joseph Scott Giaquinto. Giaquinto was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including a crime motivated by bias, on March 27 just hours after police released portions of surveillance video and asked for the public's help identifying the hoodie-wearing man seen picking up a stone and kicking a door.

