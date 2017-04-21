Economic DevelopmentEconomic forecast optimistic for Pikes Peak region
El Paso County residents are highly educated, younger than many expect and paid lower wages than peers in competitive regions throughout the state. Those were a few of the takeaways during Vectra Bank's annual Pikes Peak Economic Forecast Breakfast, which took place April 18 at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort.
