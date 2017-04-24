CSU president Tony Frank's report to ...

CSU president Tony Frank's report to board of governors about new stadium will be optimistic

On May 2, Colorado State University chancellor and president Tony Frank's report to the CSU System's board of governors on the new on-campus stadium will include documentation that the nearly completed $220.1 million project remains on time and on budget. The draft of the report Frank confirmed he will present in Fort Collins to the board - which last met in February - lists the updated stadium budget as $222.1 million, but that still includes $5.8 million of contingency funds.

