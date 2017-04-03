Creepy clown saga: Student arrested o...

Creepy clown saga: Student arrested over threats

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: TheDenverChannel

Just when you thought there were still several months until creepy clown news became the norm again, police in Fort Collins announced another creepy clown is off the streets. Police announced Friday they have taken into custody a youth who directed threats online towards Poudre High School last September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud 4 hr Just depends I guess 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Mar 27 starrzlynn 49
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Mar 26 everettsmom 2
Relocating to Fort Collins, CO Mar 26 everettsmom 1
Journey Homes (Nov '14) Mar 18 Lula 4
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar '17 Landlord 50
Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer? Feb '17 The-Foxy-Hound-Gr... 1
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,977 • Total comments across all topics: 280,149,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC