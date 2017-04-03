Creepy clown saga: Student arrested over threats
Just when you thought there were still several months until creepy clown news became the norm again, police in Fort Collins announced another creepy clown is off the streets. Police announced Friday they have taken into custody a youth who directed threats online towards Poudre High School last September.
