Country Artist Buckstein to Release E...

Country Artist Buckstein to Release EP 'Country Side' This June

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Colorado-based country singer Buckstein is embarking on his next chapter with his forthcoming EP, Country Side, which is scheduled for release on June 2, 2017 on Angry Duck Records. The 5-song recording-which includes four original tracks and one cover-was produced by Andy Rok and engineered at The Blasting Room in Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Collins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins Apr 15 Emily 52
News Police investigate after officer throws woman t... Apr 11 Charles 1
Relocating to Fort Collins, CO Apr 11 Charles 2
VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud Apr 8 Just depends I guess 2
Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA Mar 26 everettsmom 2
Journey Homes (Nov '14) Mar 18 Lula 4
Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08) Mar '17 Landlord 50
See all Fort Collins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Collins Forum Now

Fort Collins Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Collins Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Collins, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC