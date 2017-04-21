Colorado State linebacker Hunter Donnelly arrested for violating restraining order
Colorado State Rams linebacker Hunter Donnelly was arrested Wednesday for violating a restraining order, according to booking records in Larimer County. The 19-year-old redshirt freshman from Arlington, Texas, was also held on a domestic violence enhancement in connection to the incident, record showed.
