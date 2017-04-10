Colorado coffee roaster using enviro-...

Colorado coffee roaster using enviro-friendly k-cup single-serve coffee packaging

Read more: Food & Drug Packaging

Jackie's Java is one of the first roasters in the country to sell Keurig-compatible k-cups with packaging that is recyclable in their efforts to become one of the most environmentally conscious roasters. The k-cup packaging they began using in mid-March is award-winning for its environmental friendliness and sustainability.

