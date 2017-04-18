Colo Parks stocks hybrid trout in Loveland fishing ponds

Tyler Bandemer, superintendent with the Loveland Solic Waste Department, takes cellphone video of 1,500 trout flowing into the fishing pond behind the Loveland Recycling Center from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife stocking truck on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 Anglers along the banks of the fishing pond behind the Loveland Recycling Center watched as ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.