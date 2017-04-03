Clown Hoax Suspect Arrested by Fort Collins Police
Today , Fort Collins Police sent out a press release regarding the suspect's arrest, which pertains specifically to a 'clown hoax' threat made on Facebook, directed towards Poudre High School , on September 28, 2016. Following an ongoing investigation, Fort Collins Police have now taken a suspect into custody.
