Boulder County prepares to start receiving oil, gas development applications; moratorium end May 1

A drilling operation is pictured near Weld County Road 5 and Colo. 66 between Longmont and Mead on Feb. 14. Next Tuesday, Boulder County will once again begin allowing oil and gas companies to submit new applications for drilling for oil and gas in unincorporated parts of the county.

