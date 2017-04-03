Best Mid-Size U.S. Cities to Visit: B...

Best Mid-Size U.S. Cities to Visit: Boulder Is One of Nine From Colorado

It's no surprise that Boulder's at number one - but the performance of several other Colorado cities is more unexpected. A new list of the best mid-size U.S. cities to visit names Boulder as the finest destination in the Mountain West, with an incredible eight other Colorado communities, many of which aren't considered typical tourist destinations, landing in the top 25 for the region.

