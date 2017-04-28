Amusement and RecreationCreating a cyclical economy 29
Recently, the city of Colorado Springs, using results from the first part of its PlanCOS community survey, determined that the outdoor lifestyle was one of the main reasons people enjoy living in the Pikes Peak region. It also determined that a modernized transportation network that included more access to public transportation and a more walkable and bikeable city, was a priority.
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins police chief John Hutto resigns
|Apr 26
|KenJames
|2
|Fort Collins police chief announces resignation
|Apr 19
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Apr 15
|Emily
|52
|Police investigate after officer throws woman t...
|Apr 11
|Charles
|1
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Apr 11
|Charles
|2
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Apr 8
|Just depends I guess
|2
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Mar '17
|everettsmom
|2
