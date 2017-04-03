1,100 ballots cast so far in special election
Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell was re-elected Tuesday night to the Fort Collins City Council, receiving 56.79 percent of the votes cast in the election for mayor, according to unofficial results posted by the city.
