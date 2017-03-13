Youth Can Learn to Fly at Young Eagles Day at the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport
If you have a child that's interested in aviation, bring them out to Young Eagles Day and Pancake Breakfast, happening on Saturday, March 25 at the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport . Not only will your kiddo get to check out the airplanes in-person, but they will actually get the chance to fly one too! The pilot will explain what to expect during the flight, as well as perform a careful "walk around" pre-flight inspection of the airplane with each guest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mon
|widowspider44
|45
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan '17
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC