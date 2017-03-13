Youth Can Learn to Fly at Young Eagles Day at the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport

If you have a child that's interested in aviation, bring them out to Young Eagles Day and Pancake Breakfast, happening on Saturday, March 25 at the Fort Collins-Loveland Airport . Not only will your kiddo get to check out the airplanes in-person, but they will actually get the chance to fly one too! The pilot will explain what to expect during the flight, as well as perform a careful "walk around" pre-flight inspection of the airplane with each guest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.