Volunteers sought for weather-watching program -
The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for people in North Carolina to join a grassroots effort that is a part of a national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations. The network came about as a result of a devastating flash flood that hit Fort Collins, Colorado, in July 1997.
