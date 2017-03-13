Volunteers sought for weather-watching program

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network, or CoCoRaHS, is looking for people in North Carolina to join a grassroots effort that is a part of a national network of home-based and amateur rain spotters with a goal of providing a high density precipitation network that will supplement existing observations. The network came about as a result of a devastating flash flood that hit Fort Collins, Colorado, in July 1997.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.