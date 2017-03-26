Vandal breaks glass doors at Islamic Center of Fort Collins, throws bible in prayer room
A vandal struck the Islamic Center of Fort Collins early Sunday, throwing rocks through windows and tossing a Bible into the building's prayer room. The incident, which forced the cancellation Sunday of religious classes for children, drew quick condemnation from anti-hate groups, Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutton and U.S. Rep. Jared Polis.
