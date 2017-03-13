Taste of Fort Collins 2017 Announces Headliner Waterloo Revival [VIDEO]
Waterloo Revival is one of our favorite acts, and we're excited to welcome them back to Northern Colorado for Taste of Fort Collins 2017. While they probably wish we'd stop re-sharing the 'Poudre' story, we like any excuse to bring it up again.
