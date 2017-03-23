Storm brings welcome respite, but more moisture needed to ease fire danger

Friday's storms brought a much-needed dose of moisture to the Pikes Peak region, but it won't do much to lessen the fire danger unless more precipitation follows closely behind, according to local fire and weather experts. The storm, which brought light rain to some parts of the city and heavy snow to others, dropped temperatures and raised humidity levels, providing temporary relief from the hot, dry conditions the region has seen in February and March, said Peter Goble, a research associate at the Fort Collins-based Colorado Climate Center.

