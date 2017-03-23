Storm brings welcome respite, but more moisture needed to ease fire danger
Friday's storms brought a much-needed dose of moisture to the Pikes Peak region, but it won't do much to lessen the fire danger unless more precipitation follows closely behind, according to local fire and weather experts. The storm, which brought light rain to some parts of the city and heavy snow to others, dropped temperatures and raised humidity levels, providing temporary relief from the hot, dry conditions the region has seen in February and March, said Peter Goble, a research associate at the Fort Collins-based Colorado Climate Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|6 hr
|everettsmom
|2
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|6 hr
|everettsmom
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|Mar 23
|Jennifer B
|47
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC