Signal Lights Along 1-25 Will Keep Traffic Moving SAFELY
Are you one of those drivers who, like I, avoids I-25 because it's SCARY out there? We have routes to get most everywhere in northern Colorado that parallel the evil interstate. My favorite is County Road 5. While it's not as quick a trip, I use it to get from my farmette in SE Fort Collins to Loveland, Greeley, Johnstown, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|17 hr
|widowspider44
|45
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb 11
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
|Well-Wishes For Todd Harding
|Jan '17
|Deb
|1
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Jan '17
|ChangeYourPerception
|1
|Fort Collins Auto glass replacement and Windsh...
|Jan '17
|guyLooking4windsh...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC