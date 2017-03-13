Prairie dog advocates protest county plans
Fort Collins resident Ashley Waddell, left, holds up a sign as motorists drive by with fellow protesters on Saturday afternoon in front of First Street and Denver Avenue, the county's site for its new Loveland building.
