Police investigate vandalism at Colorado mosque
In this Sunday, March 26, 2017, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who overturned benches, broke windows and threw a Bible into a mosque near Colorado State University, a case they are investigating as a hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Fort Collins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Fort Collins
|18 hr
|starrzlynn
|49
|Fort Collins, CO Greatest city in the USA
|Sun
|everettsmom
|2
|Relocating to Fort Collins, CO
|Sun
|everettsmom
|1
|Journey Homes (Nov '14)
|Mar 18
|Lula
|4
|VA Fraud/Bankruptcy fraud
|Mar 11
|Makeday
|1
|Mountain N Plains should be investigated (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Landlord
|50
|Does Windsor Need A Professional Mobile Groomer?
|Feb '17
|The-Foxy-Hound-Gr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Collins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC