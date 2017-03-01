Permanent Butterfly House Coming to the Gardens on Spring Creek
Exciting changes and new additions are abloom at the Gardens on Spring Creek, including a permanent butterfly house that's set to open to the public in 2019. Once complete, nearly 400 free-flying North American butterflies will be housed in the 1,700 square foot conservatory, accompanied with thousands of beautiful flowers.
